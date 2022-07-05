Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes on the conservative Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran over the former Journal Sentinel columnist and Ron Johnson aide's defense of the so-called great replacement theory, insisting that it was once a Democratic theory. Murphy finds it odd that conservatives like McIlheran dismiss the importance immigration has played in America's history.
On the WisBiz Green blog, Greg Hoffman takes a look at the possibility of rolling blackouts as some have cautioned, blaming a too rapid turn to renewable energy power plants. Hoffman finds the warnings a bit overblown and discusses how it is unlikely.
Jerry Hanson of the Walworth County Democratic Party authors a WisOpinion column declaring that pro-life "means all of us." All too many who declare that embryos are already humans with rights, forget to help support them after they are born, he argues.
Wisconsin's liberal public officials went rogue long before the Dobbs abortion decision, claims the conservative MacIver Institute's Bill Osmulski. Those who pledge not to enforce Wisconsin's abortion law also ignored the law when they instituted COVID restrictions, he maintains.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite says there is an impressive field of black conservatives running for public office this fall. They all pledge to defeat the radical left who want to tear down the land that we love, he asserts.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey wonders what happens on July 5th when all the Independence Day pronouncements and ceremonies are over. Will the nation's citizen's rally to secure the ideals that America has stood for all these years?, he asks.