In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, Jeffrey Sommers and Michael Rosen, two Milwaukee professors, call Wisconsin's refusal to expand Medicaid inhumane and fiscally irresponsible. The GOP's stubbornness to do what most other states have done is putting many people's health at risk, they insist.
Mike McCabe, on his More Verb than Noun blog, asserts that Republicans are trying to Lincolnproof the party they now claim to own. He points out that they constantly call for freedom, but it's only in word. In one breath they claim to believe in religious freedom, but in the next insist that only Christians matter, he adds.
The public interest will be served with an indictment and guilty verdict of Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, contends Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. It will show that no one is above the law, he writes.
To stop the lie, you must stop the liar, says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He uses as an example of a fellow alternative delegate to the Republican national convention who still believes everything Trump says is the truth. He's one of those who agrees that Trump could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote.
The criticism aimed at State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is rooted in sexism, writes political consultant Heather Colburn in Isthmus. The reaction to her having the audacity to comment on election law matters makes ambition a dirty word, she says.
Wisconsin remains a hotbed for golf, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Part of the reason it is, the paper explains, is the talented number of golfers from the state. The editorial cites Steve Stricker's latest achievements.