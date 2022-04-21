In a column that appears in Urban Milwaukee, Common Cause-Wisconsin's Jay Heck calls the Wisconsin Supreme Court's redistricting decision "hyper partisan." Incredibly, he writes, the court actually made Wisconsin's already severely gerrymandered districts even worse.
In his Wisconsin Spotlight blog, conservative M.D. Kittle chides Milwaukee and Madison school districts for continuing their mask mandates. He says districts across the country have ditched the mask requirements, but not Wisconsin's
"liberal citadel."
In an Isthmus column, Dave Cieslewicz writes that Dane County Exec Joe Parisi's plan to five county workers a thousand dollars in inflation relief will go over well here, but is a terrible message to the rest of the state that liberals are always willing to give away money.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that Waushara County gay youth have a positive role model in Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The secretary's visit to Coloma had a broader meaning than just a ceremony to prevent infrastructure programs, he writes.
Sitting on the Wisconsin-Illinois border, the Beloit Daily News weighs in on Illinois' budget problems. Columnist Bill Barth declares that the state may be doing better, but is far from out of the woods and it doesn't help that the governor is proposing a billion dollars in tax relief to its citizens while still deeply in debt.