In a Kenosha News column, Noah Diekemper of the conservative Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty contends that ranked choice voting offers promises that it can't keep. He uses the recent Alaskan election in which Sarah Palin was defeated as an example.
In a Beloit Daily News column, Clint Wolf chastises election candidates who won't participate in League of Women Voters' forums to enunciate their views on the issues that are important to voters.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Insititute blog post contends that Milwaukee 2022 votes may well be a "criminal enterprise." He claims that Milwaukee officials are illegally coordinating with Democrats in getting out the vote.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has "quietly" released results of student test scores that show they have plummeted. This, he contends, is Tony Evers' fault.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer, in cooperation with the Milwaukee Record, posts a look at key legislative races in the Milwaukee area that will be impacted by gerrymandered redistricting.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy is wondering if an increased number of concerts in the city's Deer District will hurt current concert promoters. He explores what concert gurus are saying about Madison's Frank Production's plans to open a concert venue in the Milwaukee Bucks' district.