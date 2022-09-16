The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey says that Milwaukee should adopt an Emmett Till alert system for acts of hate and racism. Adopted by Maryland, the alert system works something like the Amber Alert, Causey explains, telling others of incidents they might otherwise never hear about.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks in ranked choice voting can calm political rancor and extremism? He compares the data from recent elections, including the special vote in Alaska, and concludes that indeed ranked choice voting shifts power from the extremes to the center.
Right-wing blogger M.D.Kittle asks if "Zuckerbucks 2.0" is occurring in Milwaukee. He contends that a get out the vote drive by the city is using private funds like were used during the 2020 presidential election.
Om his More Noun than Verb blog, Mike McCabe laments how Democrats allow Republicans to own the discourse on everything from immigration to crime. The GOP effectively messages that the Dems aren't effective and there is little response.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson seems to agree when he complains that Democrat Mandela Barnes is being soft on Ron Johnson while Johnson and the Republicans savage him in campaign ads.
On his blog, Dominique Paul Noth writes that a tinge of racism is playing well in Johnson's TV ads against Barnes. He notes the lighting and the portrayal of a bearded Barnes as the ad contends he is soft on crime and bends over backward for criminals. Noth compares the ads to others over the years.