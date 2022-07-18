Racine's legal bills are still maddening, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper describes how the city keeps litigating an open records issue that has now cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands in legal fees while the money could have been put to better use.
In a Kenosha News guest column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr comments that Britain's Boris Johnson may have resigned, but he still is not out of power. He finds Johnson's behavior remarkably similar to that of Donald Trump.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska maintains that liberals hate the culture wars because they are losing them. He cites the latest debate over whether only women can have children as a prime example.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a picture of a Donald Trump supporter unfurling an American flag to reveal a Confederate flag underneath. This shows more than anything the white supremacy behind Trump's core of supporters, he blogs.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Ripon College Prof.-emeritus Jeanne Williams writes that gun violence in America is an epidemic, but with strong leadership we can fight it. First, we need to ban military-grade weapons, she insists.
Radio entrepreneur Mike Crute is planning a statewide radio network to broadcast the "truth", writes Bruce Murphy on Urban Milwaukee. Crute contends that Republicans now own AM radio in the state and fill it with propaganda while factual news is ignored.
Blogger Bill Stokes advocates installing a "RBAD" device in the craniums of gerrymandered legislators and politicized judges that would beep like construction equipment and trucks when they are in reverse. The Republican Backward Alarm Device would warn folks to take cover, he chortles.