The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee could be a real sizzler, predicts the Racine Journal Times. The paper cites Assembly Speaker and Wisconsin GOP leader Robin Vos' broadsides at Donald Trump, plus his apology for hiring Michael Gableman to investigate Trump's claims that the Wisconsin election was stolen.
In a guest column for the Recombobulation Area blog, several Milwaukee Black leaders co-write a column complaining that the GOP shared revenue bill it's proposing undermines democracy in the state's largest city.
Right-wing blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson claims that "leftist criminal justice policies" are killing us. The left is so proud of their pro-crime policies that they aren't afraid of telling people about it, he writes.
Mark Lisheron, managing editor of the conservative Badger Institute website, contends that the increase in violence has progressives calling to bring police back into schools. He lists a number of school districts and cities which, he says, have done just that.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the wealth of Milwaukee's Children's Hospital. He says the non-profit has $1.5 billion in investments, but continues to get millions in charitable donations.
In a WisOpinion column, Brian Dake, president of Wisconsin Independent Businesses, writes that technology is critical to the success of small businesses in the state. Our politicians need to support the proliferation of tech, he adds.