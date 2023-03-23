The Racine Journal Times has some editorial fun with the proposal to name a state rifle, honoring a Rice Lake gun manufacturer. It suggests that the bill be amended to include some recognition for Racine area companies as well -- like the S.C. Johnson's mosquito repellant.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentnel's James Causey writes that mental health experts say allies must understand minorities' pain. There's a severe lack of Black and brown therapists, he notes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey suggests voters follow the data when making decisions on April 4th because in many races the incidence of crime is being severely overblown. The data is actually trending in the right direction, he notes.
In a column for Isthmus, blogger Dave Cieslewicz contends that Secretary of State Doug LaFollette's abrupt departure leaves unanswered questions. He then speculates on the ansswers.
Democratic State Rep. Dora Drake, in a column for the Milwaukee Courier, lambastes a decision by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid to make cuts in the Medicare Advantage program that she insist thousands of her Milwaukee constituents rely on for affordable health care.
Business blogger John Torinus complains that the UW-Milwaukee has been stiffed once again in the governor's budget. The Milwaukee campus wasn't designated for any building funds by the governor, he points out, while the UW-Madison was lavished with projects.