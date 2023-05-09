The Racine Journal Times contends there's a lot to applaud in the Republican legislators' plan on shared revenues with local governments. Yes, the devil may be in the details, but it's refreshing to see legislators understanding that municipalities and counties need help, the paper says.
The catastrophic debt default must be avoided, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. While inflation slows, unemployment is at a record low, the GOP appears to want to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory and plunge the country into an economic crisis, he insists.
The right-wing MacIver Institute's Heather Smith questions whether public broadcasting is government funded. She concludes that it is, accepting funding from the feds and state governments.
Mike Nichols of the conservative Badger Institute concludes that the left is really coming for your gas stove. Republicans are so certain that's the case that they're sponsoring bills ensuring you can use and run your car and home with fossil fuels.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor touts election bills she has signed onto, insisting that they will guarantee the same voting rights for the entire state. She notes how that wasn't the case in elections that occurred during the height of the pandemic.
Blogger Bill Stokes visits the nation's gun insanity, claiming that those who believe it's ok that people should stand in line with loaded rifles are really the ones with mental health issues.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska explains how he was enthralled by the coronation of King Charles last week. He delves into British history to explain why the entire event was so interesting and declaring himself a monarchist.