Wisconsin has enough surplus, editorializes the Racine Journal Times, to adjust shared revenue and provide tax cuts. Citing the squeeze on local governments and schools, forcing them to pass referendums to increase property taxes, the paper implores legislators to provide resources as well as fashion tax relief with its historic $6.6 billion surplus.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters explains why Republicans push a flat income tax rate. They believe that a flat tax at a lower rate for high incomes will attract more business to the state, he writes.
But, in a Kenosha News guest commentary, Democratic State Rep. Tip McGuire argues that a flat tax would fall flat in delivering for working families. It's the same old and tired Republican tax plan, he asserts, give tax cuts to the wealthy.
It is debt ceiling economic danger time once again, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He comments that the GOP wants to blame the Democrats for the increase in the national debt while the truth is that 52 of the 57 percentage point increase in the debt vs. the GDP came under Republican presidents.
In a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign post, luscely Flores writes that it's been 55 years since the death of Martin Luther King Jr., yet in many ways we're still very much living in his time. Many of the same inequalities still exist, she maintains.
And in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Michele Mackey of the nonpartisan Kids Forward organization, writes that statistics show that Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream is still illusory in Wisconsin. She insists that the new state budget can offer opportunities to help change that.