Legislative Republicans should act on a red flag law, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. GOP leaders like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos need to get their heads out of the sand and act on what is a common sense law to address gun violence, it adds.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion posting, calls the House's debt ceiling and budget cuts bill "cynical and deceptive." It's a pretend bill that threatens to end in debt default, he says, adding that hopefully five Republicans will bolt and join Democrats to increase the debt ceiling. He again asks if Wisconsin's GOP Cong. Mike Gallagher will be one of them.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman points to a recent recount in the Elmbrook School Board election that he says shows we still haven't put the stolen election mythology to rest. In asking for a recount, the losing candidate insisted there were irregularities in the voting. That assertion was debunked by the recount, he notes.
In his column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters likens the Legislature's state budget deliberations to author Matt Desmond's "scarcity diversion" that begins with allowing elites to hoard a resource like money and then trying to solve problems with what little is left.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is happy that Republicans have struck Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal to spend $3 million on a cabinet level chief equity officer and 18 more scattered around the state. He claims there are too many diversity, equity and inclusion jobs already that are actually causing more damage than Joe McCarthy in his day.
On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe attempts to explain to a reader why he believes rural people dislike Democrats. He notes it wasn't always so and insists that it could change again.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz claims that Shelia Stubbs' actions since County Exec Joe Parisi nominated her to head the county's health department has disqualified her for the job. She has shown questionable judgment, he insists.