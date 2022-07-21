The Racine Journal Times comments that cries of "voter fraud" have practically become white noise in a state where fraud is extremely rare. The paper slams Fond du Lac County DA Eric Toney, a GOP candidate for attorney general, for prosecuting a state couple who innocently listed a UPS store as their voting address. While he has a point, the editorial adds, he should use his discretion and withdraw the charge.
Madison author Tamara Dean, in a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, visits the case of a Viola area woman who died in 1876 after having an abortion. She notes that abortion was a form of birth control about the time Wisconsin became a state and was viewed much differently than it is today.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer gives a shoutout to Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin for helping launch a 988 hotline for mental health care and suicide prevention. This is a big deal in helping combat the the alarming rate of suicide in the country, he says.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson explores the lasting damage of America's current culture wars. The constant attack on truth telling, he writes, particularly as it applies to American history, will leave lasting scars on the country's young people.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the $20,000 donation that famed movie director Steven Spielberg has made to Gov. Tony Evers' re-election campaign. It's all part of a trend of state elections getting nationalized by wealthy donors who line up on both sides of political contests, he writes.