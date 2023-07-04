U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts needs to lead on the high court's ethics, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. In light of expensive free trips taken Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, something needs to be done to reassure the public, the paper maintains.
Republican legislators are beginning to learn what goes around comes around, says blogger Dave Cieslewicz. They encouraged Fred Prehn to hang onto his seat on the Natural Resources Board even after it expired and now they're learning the same tactics can apply to the Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator they want to fire, he observes.
Republicans would rather teach the poor to fish, says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska in response to CapTimes' editor emeritus Dave Zweifel's column complaining that the GOP did nothing for the poor with its new budget.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says that secret items held by Donald Trump has just become personal to him. Heinzelman notes that his son is a career Army man and one of Trump's documents included a list of vulnerabilities of American units.