IRS enforcement is an important piece of the compromise Inflation Reduction Act, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Calling the surprise bill "breathtaking," the paper says giving the IRS more resources to ferret out tax cheaters is important to helping the measure pay for itself.
In his new blog, More Verb Than Noun, Mike McCabe explains why he's voting for Steve Olikara in next Tuesday's Democratic U.S. Senate primary. He says it will send a message to Democrats that you aren't happy with the sudden withdrawal of candidates to coalesce behind Mandela Barnes before voters have a chance to make their views known.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, David Irwin and Corey Nettles insist the State Supreme Court erred in outlawing election drop boxes. It's a step against rebuilding confidence in our elections, the two Milwaukee business leaders contend.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal, on the Crooks and Liars website, comments on Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's position that Social Security and Medicare need to be made discretionary funding so they can be voted on by Congress each budget cycle. Even fellow Republicans call his proposal a dumb idea, Liebenthal adds.
Let's not make Social Security discretionary, adds Bill Wineke in a column on Channel 3000. Do I really want some future Donald Trump or Ron Johnson determining whether I will have the pension income to pay my bills?, he asks.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, describes the dangers of recent rulings by State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley in which she seems to be invoking what is called the non-delegation doctrine. That's an idea that promises to gridlock state government. He offers two examples of how that can happen.
Heather Smith, writing on the right-wing MacIver Institute blogsite, lists what she calls the Mandela (Barnes) effect. Now that the other Dem candidates have cleared the field for him, it's time to dig in where he really stands on the issues, she maintains.