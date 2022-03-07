In a guest column for the Kenosha News, Carthage College professor Art Cyr writes that Vladimir Putin has badly miscalculated by his invasion of Ukraine. First, Russia's economy is already weak and because of technology he can't control the message any more, the professor insists.
The West needs to show true resolve in this crisis because Russia only respects strength, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. One has to wonder if Putin is planning something more than Ukraine, he adds, and sanctions aren't enough to deter a madman.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has now drawn a Republican primary opponent, notes Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. It isn't an actual Republican politician, but a Burlington resident trumpeting State Rep. Timothy Ramthun's fallout with Vos over cancelling Wisconsin's Electoral College votes, the blogger writes.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild comments on the "surprise victory" on fair maps handed down by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court last week. While the court's acceptance of Gov. Tony Evers' plan is far better than what the Republican legislators proposed, it is still a long shot from being fair and more works needs to be done to change the system, he adds.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer breaks down the recent Marquette University Law School poll and finds that Tony Evers is a popular governor and so is the Black Lives Matter movement in the state.
Using a recent accident in which a Black teen honors student was killed by another product of Madison schools who crashed into his car while high on marijuana and out on $100 bail, Madison's rightie blogger insists that restorative justice isn't working.
The Badger Institute's director of policy Patrick McIlheran labels Wisconsin's state school office the Department of Public Inaccuracy. He contends that the department's claim of the costs of opening choice schools to all is completely erroneous.