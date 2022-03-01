Putin invades Ukraine and the GOP is divided comments an incredulous Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion column. He notes that two Wisconsin members of Congress, Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Mike Gallagher, joined with Donald Trump to blame President Joe Biden for being weak. At least, Gallagher has retreated from his earlier stance that the U.S. should send troops into Ukraine, he adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts the images of the front pages of British newspapers on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They tell the story of the anger and pain Russia has unleashed on the world, he says.
The integrity of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund needs to be protected, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper opposes a bill introduced by two northern Wisconsin Republicans to allow Langlade County to sell off more than 600 acres of land protected by the stewardship fund to private parties.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska reports that the Republican Party of Dane County, at their annual caucus over the weekend, turned down resolutions aimed once again at the legitimacy of the 2020 election. The county GOP is looking ahead, not back, as these Republicans in Trump Only want to do, he writes.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, Republican candidate for state treasurer Orlando Owens, who is Black, charges that Democrats have failed Black people and have taken them for granted for decades.
Meanwhile, State Sen. Lena Taylor, a Black Democrat, in a column for the Milwaukee Courier, charges that it's Republicans who have tripped all over themselves to deny the effect racism has had on American society, including once again the failure of a GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a meaningful Black History Month resolution and attempting to outlaw discussion of race in our schools.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters writes that school choice splits the state's legislators and educators. He describes the intense debate over whether choice schools are better than public schools and the passage by Republicans of a bill that would remove income limits to get state vouchers to attend private schools and the costs that would entail.