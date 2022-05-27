Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson declares that the plan to eliminate the state's income tax by the so-called Institute for Reforming Government is a sure way to grow Wisconsin's already large income gap between the rich and poor. He provides data to underscore his conclusion.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska turns to comedian talk show host Bill Maher to sanction his views about the Madison School District's policies regarding transgender students. Hey teacher, he declares, quit experimenting with our kids.
Another rightie, Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell weighs in on the Uvalde, Tex., school massacre on the MacIver Institute blog and declares it's okay to grieve. Offering thoughts and prayers, he asserts, is mocked by some these days. But, there is plenty of time for political posturing. We should mourn first, he blogs.
Yes, another mass shooting, writes blogger Dave Cieslewicz, and expect nothing to happen. If it's the Second Amendment that prevents any answer to the guns that dominate U.S. society then perhaps we should repeal the damn thing, he says.
Business leaders David Lubar and Anoop Prakash, in a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, say the fight for democracy in Wisconsin isn't partisan. Besides, it's good for business, they claim. Businesses should be promoting voting and participation in political discussions, they write.
In a guest column for the Kenosha News, Richard Kyte of Viterbo University insists that mentors are important at every stage of life. He says the rapid changes that are occurring in today's society makes it necessary to establish relationships with others who can help guide our paths.