Public access isn't negotiable, editorializes the Eau Claire Leader Telegram on National Freedom of Information Day. Yet local governments continued to backslide on providing records to the public, even in Eau Claire, the paper complains.
If Tommy Thompson decides to run for governor, he will stand out as a moderate in the Republican primary, writes columnist Steve Walters in Urban Milwaukee. He lists the issues that Thompson will have to address in this new state of politics and wonders how he will respond to this series of perplexing problems.
The Beloit Daily News is having second thoughts about the American Rescue Plan that pumped $1.9 trillion into the pandemic afflicted economy. It was probably a needed boost to help individuals and governments get through the health crisis, but was it perhaps more than was needed?, the paper asks.
The Kenosha News posts a commentary by Wisconsin Clean Cities that during National Women's Month celebrates the role of women in sustainable transportation. There is a lack of women in goods and transportation fields, the column points out, a situation that needs to change.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor explores a woman's worth. It's more than a job, title or a paycheck, she writes, but women's values that are important and we need to celebrate those that came before us to underscore that point.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska isn't impressed with the Madison School Board's decision to create a committee to examine school safety. He contends the answer is already known, that it's school board policy that has caused an outbreak of violence in the schools. Create a committee to study stupidity instead, he quips.
Conservative commentator Owen Robinson, in his weekly online Washington County Daily News column, expresses his disdain for Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn. He claims his decision on the recent redistricting case that favored Tony Evers' plan reminded him of something written by a high school sophomore.
And on the lighter side, blogger Bill Stokes suggests that beleaguered Russian oligarchs could float their yachts on Madison's Lake Mendota where they could have a good view of the State Capitol and the turkeys known as Vos, Johnson, Tiffany and other Republican truth deniers.