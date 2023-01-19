In a WisOpinion column, Wisconsin Public Service Commission chair Rebecca Valcq examines the PSC's year in 2022 and pledges that it will continue partnership and cooperation with the organizations it deals with during the coming year.
Former Republican candidate for governor Kevin Nicholson, in a posting of Wisconsin Right Now, questions the Milwaukee Public Museum's board for deciding to ditch the current museum and move into a $250 million structure that is reportedly a fraction of the size of the current one.
In his MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell labels Milwaukee judge and State Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz "unethical." He claims that by labeling herself as a progressive, she violates the Judicial Code of Ethics.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists there needs to be more regard for classified documents. Certainly, the government has to have a better tracking process for classified material than the one it has now where the documents show up in both President Biden's and former President Trump's homes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska complains that Madison alders have accepted more funding from what he calls Zuckerbucks to help finance the costs of conducting elections.