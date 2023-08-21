In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ideas Lab, Edgar Lin of Project Democracy writes protecting election workers is critical for safeguarding democracy. Many election workers have dropped out, worried about threats to their safety. A scarcity of workers will create untenable long lines at voting places, he notes.
In a column for the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr comments on the modern propensity to hold impeachment over the heads of sitting politicians. If we continue along this route, he contends, we'll destroy ourselves.
In a column for Wisconsin Right Now, school choice advocate Amy Loudenbeck contends that sending more money to voucher schools will actually help taxpayers because choice schools are able to spend less money than the public system.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz argues that the UW needs to be audited to determine why college is so expensive these days. He poses questions that he maintains the audit needs to answer.
The right wing Badger Institute's Mike Nichols writes that Americans still believe in what he calls the American dream. They believe that if you work hard you can still find success in life, he says.