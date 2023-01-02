In a column for the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr praises Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky for ending 2022 on a high note. He adds kudos for U.S. President Joe Biden for solid support for Zelensky.
The Janesville Gazette's new editor Karyn Saemann pens an end of the year message for readers, thanking the community for welcoming her during 2022 and pledging to beef up the paper's opinion page and commentary during the coming year.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a Brian Strassburg cartoon depicting 2022 welcoming 2023 to the world and advising him to pack some heat, get the booster shot and avoid an orange-faced man.
The right-wing MacIver Institute posts a glowing piece about controversial conservative self-proclaimed journalist James O'Keefe, the leader of Project Veritas that surreptitiously records interviews with selected targets to "expose" them. MacIver lists ten of O'Keefe's productions and claims they were underreported.
Meanwhile, another right-wing Wisconsin blogsite, Empower Wisconsin, posts an end of the year good riddance to Mandela Barnes, claiming that it's good news that the soon-to-be ex-lieutenant governor will be out of politics for the time being. It crowns him as the "tool of the year."