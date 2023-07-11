The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth doesn't believe it's not by accident that our courts are leaning heavily into politics these days. The political parties have gone all out to push the elections and appointments of judges who will see things their way, he notes, adding they don't want fair referees.
Writer Brian Reisinger, in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, discusses the plight of Wisconsin's family dairy farms and how farmers' fortunes can be disrupted not only by the marketplace, but by an unexpected calamity, like the fire that hit his family's farm.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey directs his readers to his new podcast in which he features political discussions of old when the politics may still have been rough and tumble, but there was much less bombast and meanness.
Right-wing blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson gives Gov. Tony Evers credit for a string of accomplishments as governor. But, he declares, his actions on the new budget means the state is headed for decline during the next ten years.
In a Wisconsin Examiner column, Common Cause-Wisconsin's executive director Jay Heck warns that the future of free and fair elections in Wisconsin could hinge on the fate of Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe.
In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, veteran political columnist Steve Walters explains how close Wisconsin Republicans came to having veto-proof majorities in both houses of the Legislature and how that would have made all the difference in final budget.