Keep protests away from justices' homes, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper says picketing in front of the homes is lamentable and it calls on Joe Biden and Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland to be aggressive in enforcing a law that the Journal Times claims prohibits it.
Leave it to Ted Cruz and John Roberts to worsen our campaign finance laws, comments the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild. A suit by Cruz after he intentionally lent himself $250,000 and then repaid it with campaign money was upheld by Roberts' Supreme Court, creating another hole in the McCain-Feingold Finance law, he points out.
Julie Lassa, Wisconsin's director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's rural development, contends that Biden administration policies are creating success in rural Wisconsin. In a WisOpinion column, Lassa describes new infrastructure and programs that have been initiated during the past year.
Owen Robinson, conservative blogger and columnist for the online Washington County Daily News, proclaims that it's Democratic policies that should be aborted, not babies. Dems are mistaken if they think the abortion issue will save them in the fall's mid-term elections, he asserts.
But, says Channel 3000 columnist Bill Wineke, suddenly the GOP sees abortion as no big deal. After decades of ranting and raving, he writes, politicians like Sen. Ron Johnson see no problem for women who can just jump in a car and go to another state for the procedure.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska joins the chorus of Wisconsin Republican leaders in decrying the Board of Regents' pick of Jennifer Mnookin as the new UW-Madison chancellor, snarking that Hunter Biden will be tabbed to teach drug policy on campus.