Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that the state's top CEOs got rich during 2022. It may have been a down year for the stock market, but when you're the CEO of a top company you get a pay raise nevertheless, he points out.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Ncholas Kelly of School Choice Wisconsin claims that choice schools score better than public schools. Yet, they get less funding than public schools, he complains.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey wishes a happy Labor Day to his readers. Use the long weekend to refresh yourself and get ready for the fall weather that's coming soon, he proclaims.
In a Kenosha News column, Lee Newspapers ethics columnist Richard Kyte asks why we don't talk more about class prejudice in America? Far too many people are comfortable with discriminating based on class, he maintains in a podcast.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that progressives in Wisconsin make the University of Wisconsin one of the state's sacred cows which include the Packers and deer hunting season.