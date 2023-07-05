Don't let division corrupt the virtue of American patriotism, writes ethics columnist Richard Kyte in postings that run on the 4th of July in several Lee Newspapers, including the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News. He believes that so many young people regard patriotism as unimportant is because of the actions of the adults.
Victor Forberger, the creator of the Wisconsin Unemployment blogsite, urges Gov. Tony Evers to veto all four of the unemployment-related bills passed by the GOP Legislature. He provides reviews of each bill and explains why he believes they will do more harm than good.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is nostalgic on the 4th of July, recounting the many fun times his large extended family had on the holiday, including picnics and kiddie parades.
Blogger Bill Stokes uses the holiday to focus on the proliferation of guns in American society. He notes that 2,900 Americans have been slain in 556 mass shooting since 2006, most with guns designed for the military to kill as many people as possible in the shortest period of time.
In a La Crosse Tribune column, Rob Lee, staff attorney for Midwest Environmental Advocates, says the PFAS bill passed by the Legislature has too many loopholes to do any good. He, too, urges Gov. Evers to veto it.