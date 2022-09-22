The partisan impasse between the governor and the Legislature is allowing judges to write the new election rules, says columnist Steve Walters on Urban Milwaukee. He lists the several cases that courts decided how elections will be held because legislators and the governor couldn't agree.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, Michelle Hilt, a former Janesville manufacturing employee, charges that Ron Johnson voted to outsource "jobs like mine." She contends that the Wisconsin senator gave corporations tax breaks to move their operations overseas.
In an editorial, the Racine Journal Times touts the Racine Public Library's new "Techmobile," which it says puts the library in the new high tech age that will vastly expand library services to the city's citizens and serves as an example to others.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M.D. Kittle contends that Tony Evers is an absentee governor. He claims all you have to do is examine the governor's calendar to conclude he is certainly no workaholic.
A new mayor, but the same defunding of the police, says Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell on his regular MacIver Institute blog. O'Donnell isn't buying Cavalier Johnson's contention that he had no other choice but to cut police jobs in the new budget.