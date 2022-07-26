Wisconsin should codify same-sex marriage and not wait for a Supreme Court decision, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. In the wake of the court's Roe v. Wade decision, it has become apparent that laws can quickly be changed and the state needs to step up to protect citizen's rights.
In regard to Jan. 6, 2021, the Wisconsin GOP wears the stain of dishonor, writes Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion column. He points to Rep. Liz Cheney's comment that those in her party who are defending the indefensible will live with their dishonor and calls out Wisconsin Republicans -- from congressmen to candidates for office -- who continue to cling to Donald Trump's stolen election claims.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey believes that Speaker Robin Vos should remove Rep. Janel Brandtjen as chair of the Assembly's election committee. If Vos has the best interests of the state in mind, he needs to oust her from that position immediately before she makes an even bigger fool of herself and the state, he insists.
Conservative blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson has advice for Wisconsin Democrats: they should nominate a person of substance and character. Although he says he hopes the Dems nominate a weak candidate like Mandela Barnes who he believes his favorite Ron Johnson can easily vanquish, he says he's most afraid of Sarah Godlewski.
The conservative Badger Institute's Mike Nichols, in a column that appears on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, contends that Wisconsin's tax structure is increasingly uncompetitive. He thinks the state's progressive income tax is out of date and needs to be replaced with a flat tax.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Bryan Kennedy and Andy Buck argue that skilled labor rules assure quality construction. The two public officials insist that since the State Legislature did away with the prevailing wage law the quality of public works projects has gone from excellent to poor.