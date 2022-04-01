In a Racine Journal Times column, Veterbo University professor Richard Kyte writes that the unfolding water crisis in the state needs our immediate attention. He calls attention to a recent visit to La Crosse by Erin Brockovich who warned of the danger of PFAS contamination around the state.
In a guest column for the Green Bay Press-Gazette and other USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers, Sachin Shivaram, the CEO of the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc points out the advantages of his company being primarily owned by women.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports that outside electioneering groups have already funneled $1.9 million into Wisconsin's governor's race, weeks before nomination papers are to be filed by the candidates. The campaign finance watchdog lists the major contributions to both incumbent Tony Evers and his GOP primary opponents.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls attention to former Madison mayor Dave Cieslewicz's endorsement of right-wing blogger David Blaska's write-in campaign for the school board. Humphrey proclaims how pleased he is with Cieslewicz's endorsement.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Institute blog, contends that President Joe Biden is doubling down on his inflationary policies. O'Donnell writes that the president's budget proposals will add to an already out of control rise in prices.
In a guest column for WISCNews, Beaver Dam Republican Stare Rep. Mark Born, co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, claims that the Legislature's actions this past year will mean a robust construction season in the state this spring and summer.
The Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson explains his problem with how the American public reacted to
Will Smith's slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscar's ceremony. He's troubled by the many who seem to compare Smith's slap to someone spraying an Uzi in a crowd, using a personal experience to underscore his chagrin.