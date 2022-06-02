New nukes? No thanks, says Bill Christofferson in a guest column for Urban Milwaukee. He notes the renewal of interest in nuclear power plants, but questions its costs and refutes that nuclear power can help counter climate change.
The Wisconsin Technology Council's Tom Still, however, insists that nuke power can augment renewable energy sources. He quotes Dairyland Co-Op's CEO proclaiming that if you want there to be less carbon, nuclear energy has to be part of the future.
In a Janesville Gazette column, Stan Milam calls for outlawing public sale of assault rifles, insisting that by doing so will save lives. The AR-15, after all, has no use for civilians, but is a weapon designed to kill people in a military situation, he argues.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth declares that citizens need to know we can do better. Instead of focusing on the extreme solutions offered by the left and right, none of which will ever pass, schools and police must take positive steps on their own and share them openly with the public, he writes.
The conservative Badger Institute's Mark Lisheron decries the distribution of more American Rescue Plan Act funds to the meat industry, announced last week by Gov. Tony Evers. The managing editor of the Institute's magazine claims that the governor uses these funds for political purposes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska dismisses the acquittal of lawyer Michael Sussman on charges of lying to the FBI, insisting instead that Sussman's trial showed how the Hillary Clinton campaign was involved in a "dirty trick for the ages."