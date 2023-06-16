Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the millionaires of Advocate Aurora. He notes that nonprofit health centers have become a great place to get rich.
Milwaukee consultant and community leader Jill Morin, in a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Ideas Lab, recounts the lessons her father taught her while growing up in racially charged times. She recalls seeing "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" as a young girl and the question to her dad that movie on mixed marriages sparked.
Fox once again proves it's not a serious news organization writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He cites the network's recent display during its new coverage that identified Joe Biden as a "wannabe dictator" for having Donald Trump arrested.
The conservative Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran contends that personal property taxes are more trouble than they're worth. He's glad the Legislature is contemplating doing away with them.
Washington County's resident right-winger Owen Robinson insists that letting gets work more is good for them. The blogger and online columnist contends that the power of work yields lessons of a lifetime.
In a conservative MacIver Institute blog, Republican State Sen. Rob Hutton implores his legislative colleagues to seize the moment and enact meaningful tax reform that includes a flat tax he insists will attract individuals to the state.