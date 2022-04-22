There's no reason for a Madison City Council meeting at 4 a.m. fumes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He offers Madison alders some tips on how to get through an agenda while people are still awake and can observe.
Columnist Steve Walters writes that the Legislature continues to fail in addressing the pension crisis. In an Urban Milwaukee column, Walters points out that studies show that 200,000 Wisconsin senior citizens will be living in poverty because there's been no savings plan sponsored by the state to cover those who have no pension plans at work.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey says he's become interested in the story of Marlin Dixon, the Milwaukeean sentenced to a severe prison sentence as a youth who is now at age 32 finally free. He wonders if without change whether others will suffer his fate.
The Wisconsin Technology Council's Tom Still opines that easing early childhood education woes are a big part of ending the state's worker shortage.
In a Beloit Daily News guest column, the Beloit chapter of the League of Women Voters describes the success in had in registering young people to vote in this spring's municipal elections.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman shares a Facebook post from a traveler who proclaims that she is thrilled to announce that she will light up a cigarette on her next flight to put her personal freedoms first, just as anti-maskers are doing.