Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson explores just how gerrymandered are Wisconsin's new voting maps. With a series of charts and graphs, Thompson concludes that the new Tony Evers' map adopted by the State Supreme Court is still gerrymandered, although slightly less than the initial GOP maps adopted in 2011.
In a guest column for Milwaukeean Dan Shafer's blog, planner Robin Palm writes that the Milwaukee Brewers need a "beer district" similar to the Bucks' "deer district." He says there is unlimited possibility in American Family Park's vast parking lot.
Bruce Murphy reports that Foxconn is now in talks with Saudi Arabia to build a plant in that country eerily similar to the one promised for southeast Wisconsin 4 and a half years ago. Further proof, he insists, that the Racine area plant will never be the promised eighth wonder of the world.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin's blogsite, contends that Gov. Tony Evers' licensing agency is a bureaucratic nightmare. He post interviews with some who have dealt with the Department of Safety and Professional Services.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that Pope Francis, Barack Obama, Tom Hanks, Tom Brady and other dignitaries should go to Ukraine to show their support for the war-ravaged country.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey wonders what's next after Ukraine President Zelenskyy's address to Congress earlier this week. The blogger insists that America must do much more on Ukraine's behalf, suggesting military intervention.