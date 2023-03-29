Americans must find the spine to stop slaughtering our children, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Shootings like the latest one in Nashville don't happen in other countries, he argues, blaming the culture of the NRA for our turmoil.
Turnout, turnout, turnout, writes Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer, urging his readers to vote on Aug. 4th. If the Wisconsin Supreme Court is to be changed, the turnout will decide everything, he contends.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports that one of every four dollars contributed to Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly has come from Republican Party committees. The WDC also lists 18 contributors who have given Kelly the maximum of $20,000 in individual gifts.
Owen Robinson, the rabidly conservative blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist, insists that everything is on the table in next week's Supreme Court election. If Janet Protasiewicz is elected, he claims, there will no longer be a restraint on government overreach.
In a Wisconsin Examiner column, Tony Wilkin Gibart of the Midwest Environmental Advocates, reminds readers that Supreme Court decisions can have a major impact on the environment. He notes pending cases heading for the court, including one brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that could drastically disrupt environmental regulations.
Commenting on the resignation of Doug La Follette and the appointment of Sarah Godlewski to take his place as secretary of state, Steve Walters says inside the dome deals are commonplace. He takes a look at a few to underscore his point.