In a lengthly MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell explains why conservatives keep losing and suggests how they can win again. He calls on GOP-supported candidates to use sharper elbows and get more personal in their attacks.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild counters that Republicans themselves are to blame for the court loss. Republicans can't continuously and contemptuously flout the will of the people without paying a price, he observes.
In a column for Isthmus, blogger Dave Cieslewicz throws cold water on the assumption that Wisconsin is turning to the left. He cites Republican Dan Knodl's win for the Senate seat held by the retired Alberta Darling and doesn't believe that abortion will continue to work in Dems' favor for long.
Call it the political equivalent of a bait and switch scheme, the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth says of Doug La Follette's resignation as secretary of state. Voters were bamboozled by La Follette, intentional or not, he contends.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Benji Becker, founder of the American Conservation Coalition, writes that Wisconsin can commit to climate action based on science and solutions. He frets that Earth Day is becoming too political and calls for returning to days when science drove the discussion and actions.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts testimony by luscely Flores at the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee hearing in which she describes how gerrymandering has affected state policy and her own life.