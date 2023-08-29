WisBiz Green blogger Greg Hoffman notes that the Republican debate last week that touched on climate change occurred during one of the hottest nights on record. He says he was astounded that the candidates failed to address the causes.
Right-wing columnist and blogger Owen Robinson, however, says the debate showed the depth and breadth of the Republican Party. The candidates showed the depth of their understanding, he contends.
In a WisOpinion column, Senate minority leader Melissa Agard writes that its past time to re-impower unions that built the middle class. She insists her Democratic Party is determined to restore labor rights in a state that saw them eroded by former governor Scott Walker.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey pays tribute to Milwaukee AIDS activist Ronnie Grace who is facing treatment for Stage 5 liver cancer. The community that Grace has served for the past several years was on hand to wish him the best, Causey notes in recounting his accomplishments.
On his More Verb Than Noun blog, Mike McCabe comments on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign and new country singer right-wing sensation Oliver Anthony. He sees similarities, but wishes they would be more concerned about the downtrodden.
Blogger Bill Stokes takes a look at state government and is dismayed to say the least. He lists five areas that he considers messed up and suggests the Wisconsin Idea is being rewritten to spread ignorance among the people rather than what it was intended for.