The House Republicans struck another blow for chaos as they amended the normally bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act and Wisconsin's GOP members of Congress went right along with their hijacking, comments columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion piece.
What to do with the $4 billion left in the state's surplus should be made by strategic decisions, not political, says business blogger John Torinus. Let's put the money where it will do the most for the state's economy, he urges Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP legislative Republicans.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth comments on the absurdity of the latest culture war clash in Waukesha where a teacher was fired because she disagreed with the school district's banning of Dolly Parton's "Rainbowland" song.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the statue head of Col. Hans Christian Heg must not be kept from the public. Commenting on a story about the recovered head being kept secretly in a storage facility, the blogger insists that a criminal act can't be the last word on the story.
In a Milwaukee Courier piece, State Rep. LaKeisha Myers addresses what she calls the judicial failures of school desegregation in the U.S. She discusses how court decisions have been circumvented by to continue the unequal schools.
In a WisOpinion column, State Sen. Howard Marklein explains what he calls the long story of rural broadband in Wisconsin. He says that finally money is no longer the issue, but the logistics in getting broadband to the people.