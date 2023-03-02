The Racine Journal Times isn't all that hep over Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to send $290 million the Milwaukee Brewers way to fix up American Family Field. Seems like the team's owner could pony up more money, the paper editorializes, and besides there's no guarantee that the team won't take the money and then ask the taxpayers to build a new stadium in the years ahead.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Kim Kohlhass, president of the American Federation of Teachers-Wisconsin, writes that Congress needs to act to make sure that high-speed internet isn't slowed by arcane permitting requirements. The current processes are woefully outdated, she insists, and are hindering progress.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that conservatives won't earn national respect unless they repudiate members of Congress like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Humphrey notes how Gaetz mocked Sen. John Fetterman for his battle with depression and his fellow Republicans said nothing.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is touting the defeat of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in this week's election as a sign that the same fate may await Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. But, only if, he contends, her opponent Gloria Reyes pulls out all stops and uses crime and public safety as her campaign cudgel.
In a blog post on the conservative MacIver Institute site, longtime choice school advocate George Mitchell claims that vouchers are on the agenda in Wisconsin's Supreme Court election on April 4th. He contends that candidate Janet Protasiewicz would rule against choice.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz claims that Gov. Tony Evers has struck out three times in his appointments to the Public Service Commission. While his other state government appointments have been laudable, his PSC choices have placed utility lackeys on the commission, he insists.