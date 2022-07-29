The Racine Journal Times cheers on the recommendation by the GOP's site selection committee that Milwaukee be chosen to host the 2024 national Republican convention. Not only will the convention provide a significant monetary impact, but it will give the state's largest city an opportunity to showcase its bona fides as a convention host.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts the text of a speech delivered by its executive director Matt Rothschild proclaiming that Wisconsin's ten false Electoral College electors need to be held accountable for their actions.
Business blogger John Torinus wonders why State Rep. Tim Ramthun just doesn't drop out of the race for the GOP nomination for governor? He's become an embarrassment to the party, Torinus insists, with his unyielding election conpiracy theory.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska wonders how Sen. Ron Johnson can be so lucky to have both Tom Nelson and Alex Lasry quit their primary campaigns in favor of the "lesser" Mandela Barnes.
WisOpinion posts a column by Louis Jacobson of U.S. News that includes Wisconsin in a list of states where the abortion issue could be a major factor in this fall's mid-term elections. It could be one of the states where the issue will energize a Democratic turnout, he writes.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth insists the time has come to reform the primary election process that he says give the two political parties a stranglehold on the electoral system.