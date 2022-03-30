State Rep. Lakeisha Myers, in an "open letter to the Milwaukee public schools community" posted on the Milwaukee Courier website, advises that while a GOP bill to break up the school district was vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers this year, Milwaukeeans shouldn't let down their guard because it will be back next session.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, 32-year-old Ben Voelkel describes how he experienced kidney failure and how his life was saved by a transplant. He urges people to consider becoming a living kidney donor to save the lives of others.
In a WisOpinion column, Republican State Rep. Scott Allen of Waukesha claims that there are still unanswered questions about Wisconsin elections, taking aim at the Wisconsin Elections Commission which he says has punted on its responsibility to ensure voting accountability.
Conservative Owen Robinson, in his weekly column for the online Washington County Daily News, proclaims that Milwaukee is the perfect city to host the national Republican convention. He claims there is a tectonic shift toward the GOP among the city's working class and the party's convention there would help it along.
Jerry Hanson, a member of the Walworth County Democratic Party, writes on WisOpinion that Wisconsin needs Tommy Thompson as a resource for the state. We should not waste his expertise, he says, pointing out the Republican Thompson kept his party at bay while restoring the UW System's prestige.
Facts should matter more in the climate change debate, writes Mike Nichols on the conservative Badger Institute blogsite. He accuses Tony Evers' Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy of inflating the expected temperature increases expected if climate change is addressed.