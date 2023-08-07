Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson is wondering if the new budget provision allowing the city and county of Milwaukee to enact sales taxes is unconstitutional. That's because the sales tax provision came with a list of restrictions on the local governments and may indeed be contrary to the state's constitution, he writes.
Jesse Adams, president of Adams Power of Fontana, argues that community solar projects can boost small businesses and consumers. In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Ideas Lab column, Adams says lawmakers have the opportunity to increase competition and support clean energy.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska visits the Supreme Court's new liberal majority's action in firing the director of the state court system and proclaims that it must be payback time following this spring's election.
In a letter to the editor, Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, insists that the court's purge of the system director is troubling. The director, Randy Koschnik has proven to be a capable and responsive defender of court transparency and the four liberal justices need to explain themselves, he adds.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz contends that the new liberal majority has gotten itself off to a disastrous start. While replacing the director may be soon forgotten, it still is unsettling, especially since the justices won't provide an explanation.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey believes that the Justice Department's special prosecutor Jack Smith will be named Time Magazine's person of the year. His handling of the probe into Donald Trump's actions has been exemplary, he insists.