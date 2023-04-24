In a Milwaukee Courier column, executives of Milwaukee Succeeds and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation write that the Legislature has a golden opportunity to make a massive impact on the city's economy and its families. Ellen Gilligan and Vincent Lyles call for investing $300 million in early childhood education in Wisconsin's largest city.
Of course, there are consequences to all the money the government is sloshing around, writes Bill Barth in the Beloit Daily News. The results are inflation, higher interest rates and other problems. Government needs to think more deeply when deciding to flood the market with money, he claims.
In a column for the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr congratulates President Joe Biden for his visit to both Ireland and Northern Ireland, explaining how the countries along with Great Britain are crucial to U.S. international relations.
Blogger Bill Stokes makes some comparisons with recent news events and life's frustrations. For instance, the explosion of Elon Musk's rocket is akin, he says, to having a dead car battery with elaborate vacation plans in hand.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska weighs in on the Fox-Dominion libel case settlement and says he regrets that Fox wasn't forced to apologize. He also takes on commentators who still insist that Fox didn't lie.