Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes that the legislative Republican's sales tax plan is much better for Milwaukee county than the city. In asking why?, Murphy blames the city's police union.
It's time for Wisconsin to enact red flag laws and universal background checks, insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey while suggesting that law enforcement ought to organize a 40-mile caravan to the State Capitol to bring that message to legislators.
The Racine Journal Times is enamored with the response the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gave when asked if he considered the Bucks' season a "failure." His response upset some fans, but it was words of wisdom that others ought to emulate in defeat, the paper editorializes.
More spending is not the solution for bad governance, asserts right-wing columnist and blogger Owen Robinson in his latest piece for the Washington County Daily News. He claims the Republican shared revenue plan is more of the same in encouraging spending.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. LaKeisha Myers contends that white America is afraid at the browning of America. It's not as bad as during the reconstruction era following the civil war, but she uses Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' call to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion officers from campus as the latest example of white fear.
In a column for Isthmus, Bill Lueders accuses the Madison Police Department of wrongfully delaying the release of public records. He uses a recent example of the police refusing to release the details of an officer discipline case.