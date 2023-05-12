In an Urban Milwaukee column, Tim Sheehy, president of the Milwaukee Association of Commerce, implores the state to help Milwaukee in the next biennial budget. He lists why the city will face a financial crisis if it doesn't receive more shared revenue from the state to solve the problems it's encountering through no fault of its own.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson reports that the organization that rates the health of democracy in the various states now lists Wisconsin as fourth worst. Much of the drop, he reports, is a result of state government taking away local government options, a trend, he adds, that the Republicans want to continue with the next state budget.
Business blogger John Torinus argues that Republican State Rep. Mary Felzkowski leads on health care pricing with her legislative initiatives. While no one is pushing price consciousness in all the recent health mergers, Felzkowski is pushing the state to require the posting of prices for consumers, he writes.
Three UW-Madison faculty members author a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column highlighting their recent survey of political conflict in Wisconsin. They found that political rifts end friendships and spark safety fears, but the also found hope that civics can be healed.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey argues that Wisconsin Republican Cong. Mike Gallagher stands up for human rights in our foreign policy. He notes Gallagher's comments at recent hearing by the select committee on China he is chairing.
Blogger Bill Stokes complains about Wisconsin's "dumbness," posting a list of dumb things he says the state has done in recent years, including electing Ron Johnson, encouraging the politicization of the Supreme Court and allowing summer bear hound training in the northwoods.