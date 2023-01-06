Maybe it's finally time for a new and different political party, writes Mike McCabe on his More Verb than Noun blog. He insists that Americans are fed up with both the Republicans and Democrats. But, the new party can't come from the fringes, he says, but be launched like the Republican Party was formed in Ripon back in 1854.
Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul and Dane County DA Ismael Ozanne must pursue Sen. Ron Johnson and Wisconsin's false electors now, insists the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild. It's been two years since they attacked American democracy, he adds, far too long to achieve justice.
Managing the money, the most fundamental duty, is a bipartisan failure in Congress, complains the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth. There is no better example than the passage of the $1.7 trillion spending bill last week, he insists.
In a blog directed at Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says he doesn't need a tax cut, but he does need our schools funded, our roads repaired, our local governments supported. And I need the UW supported like it was when Republican Tommy Thompson was governor, he adds.
Right-wing blogger M.D. Kittle sings the praise of Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August's amendment that seeks to ban so-called "Zucker bucks" from financially assisting election processes. Kittle claims that the help for the state's five most Democratic cities helped elect Tony Evers in 2022.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska exhibits his disgust for the 20 members of the "Never Caucus" who refuse to vote for Kevin McCarthy for House speaker. It's easier to lob grenades than build bridges, he quips.