More Verb than Noun blogger Mike McCabe's intriguing headline on his latest posting is "Was Blind But Now Can't See." It's a commentary on how Wisconsin Supreme Court elections have devolved into deeply partisan affairs. Instead of justices blind to how they will rule, they now can't see the damage the candidates are doing to the public's confidence in their judiciary.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson tinkers with an idea that would have Wisconsin elect three state representatives in each Assembly district. His data shows that it would go a long way in eliminating gerrymandering and what is now a non-representative Legislature.
In a posting on the right-wing MacIver Institute blogsite, Republican Rep. Scott Allen of Waukesha claims that Wisconsin needs universal school choice regardless of income to make education outcomes better in the state.
In a guest column for Adams Publishing Co. Wisconsin newspapers, Liz Fentress of Bayfield points to Lake Superior and the news that so much more of it is becoming ice free during winter. She says we all have to work to combat climate change even if it means being inconvenienced.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Congress must deal with marijuana health concerns. He says that data is showing consequences from smoking pot. It's one of the reasons, he says, that he is opposed to legalizing marijuana.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor notes the passing of Sesame Street's Big Bird creator, Lloyd Morrisett and comments that Big Bird could teach adults a thing or two about race.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign posts executive director Matt Rothschild's recent remarks at a State Capitol press conference this week in which he said that freedom is on the ballot in this spring's Supreme Court elections.