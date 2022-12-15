On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe describes how Wisconsin provided a number of firsts in government and civic affairs throughout its history, living up to the state's motto "Forward." We've lost spirit, he says, adding that if we do the right things we can be that state again.
The Beloit Daily News lambastes a bill sponsored by Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin that would allocated taxpayer money to pay for transportation for women to travel where it's legal to obtain an abortion. It's one thing to favor legal abortion, but another to make taxpayers who oppose the procedure to help pay for them, the paper says.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that Gov. Tony Evers is putting woke policies before public health. He says pandemic aid money is being directed at diversity initiatives in health care favored by the Biden administration.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks if Milwaukee's historic preservation process is broken. He discusses the controversies that have erupted over initiatives to save historic buildings in recent years.
The Racine Journal Times applauds a Racine fourth-grader for saving the life of a schoolmate who was choking during school lunch. The paper calls the 9-year-old a genuine hero for taking immediate action.