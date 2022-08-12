Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders that since we now have the CHIPS bill is it possible we can manufacture those dang things in that money pit that was once to be home to a gigantic Foxconn factory? Now that they aren't going to manufacture giant digital screens, Mount Pleasant seems to be the perfect spot for a chip factory, he contends.
On his More Verb Than a Noun blog, Mike McCabe writes that he isn't a fan of the movement to form a third political party. He declares that the real aim is making sure that one of the existing parties is worth a damn.
Right-wing commentator M.D. Kittle on his Wisconsin Spotlight podcast highlights the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's suit against the city of Racine for providing a mobile van to allow absentee voters to cast their ballots. He quotes State Sen. Wanggaard, a Racine Republican, who contends Racine has a history of violating election laws.
Milwaukee's right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell uses his MacIver Institute blog to contend that the intelligence community is waging a war on Donald Trump. He revisits the so-called Steele dossier and claims that the country's intelligence apparatus has been gunning for Trump ever since.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that Hugo Chavez jiggered his computer, causing him to make the wrong predictions in this week's Republican primary elections. We blame the deep state for our dismal showing, he declares.
Blogger Bill Stokes insists that replacing Gov. Tony Evers as governor with the successful Republican nominee Tim Michels would be akin to thinking of Captain Ahab or Captain Queeg at the helm of the ship.
The Lee Enterprises podcast asks if religion makes us more ethical. Hosts of The Ethical Life podcast site discuss whether the Bible is being interpreted correctly and the existence of an afterlife.