In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Jeffrey Somers and Luz Sosa say Tim Michels' flat tax idea is nothing new, just a bad one. The two Milwaukee college educators write that his plan would bankrupt the state and be a boon for wealthy taxpayers.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks if Wisconsin is flush with tax considering its large surplus. He takes a look at the state's budget history and understands why Tim Michels may be attacking the surplus as evidence of over taxation. He recounts how other GOP candidates won elections by making the same argument, only to face deficits a few years into their terms.
Political violence is ramping up in America, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, pointing to the attack of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home. We have crossed so many red lines since Donald Trump was elected president, Humphrey insists.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr writes Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak a promising choice. That he is from India may foster fresh approaches to the problems facing the country, he writes.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Bruce Murphy declares that the age of voters will decide next week's election. There's a huge difference in beliefs between the under 40 and over 40 electorate, he says.
In an Isthmus column, blogger Dave Cieslewicz says he's going to focus on watching Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District to get a reading on how next week's election will go. He sees the race between Democrat Brad Pfaff and Republican Derrick Van Orden providing early clues on how the state and nation will be going, he writes.