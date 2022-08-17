Tim Michels' victory last week, thanks to his money and Trump's backing, is bad news for Robin Vos and Scott Walker, contends columnist Steve Walters in a piece for Urban Milwaukee. They'll have to convince Rebecca Kleefisch to get fully behind Michels or it could be an uphill battle, he writes.
Four descendants of the people who worked to establish
Social Security -- a Roosevelt, a Wallace, a Hopkins and a Perkins -- join in warning Wisconsin voters that Ron Johnson's plan would destroy it and Medicare to go along. Their column appears in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Who would have thought that the 2022 mid-term elections would be a referendum on the New Deal?, asks the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff. But, that's what Ron Johnson has made it, she adds.
Finland and Sweden further strengthen NATO, writes Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr in a Kenosha News guest column. Their membership will further isolate Russia in the Arctic Council, he reminds readers.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a peek at this day in history when then President Nixon announced a price and wage freeze to combat inflation back in 1971. Can you imagine if Joe Biden did this?, he asks.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if the latest news from the Gannett Corp. portends more layoffs at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The parent company posted some dismal financial reports, indicating that layoffs will take place across its 100 newspapers.