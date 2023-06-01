In a Beloit Daily News column, American Conservation Coalition's Benji Backer says methane reduction should become a bipartisan priority. With all the emphasis on carbon reduction, it's easy to forget that methane is 25 times as potent, he writes.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, UW-Madison Prof. Catherine Cramer begs to differ that university classes consist of student indoctrination. She goes on to explain what happens in her classes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey explains why June is celebrated as Pride month. He goes on to explain the many historic moments in the nation's history that involved gay life and recounts the late Wisconsin Sen. Joe McCarthy's demonization of gays in government.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Frank Schneiger writes a tale of two cities -- Milwaukee's park system vs. New York's Central Park. He remembers when as a kid Milwaukee's parks were vibrant, well kept and full of people while Central Park was a mess. That's completely flipped in the years since, he contends.
Meanwhile, the right-wing MacIver Institute's Bill Osmulski is concerned that the city is going to exploit a loophole in the law to turn park maintenance over to the school district which would allow raising taxes to pay for them.
Also on the MacIver blog, Republican State Sen. Chris Kapenga doesn't like his Republican colleague's shared revenue plan, which he claims will bail out the city for all its bad decisions over the years. It needs to learn the hard way, he asserts.